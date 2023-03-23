Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $189.18, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 7.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $5.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.41 billion, down 12.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.68 per share and revenue of $22.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.81% and -7.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.17% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.32, so we one might conclude that Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PXD's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PXD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.