Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $235.83, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 1.06% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.12% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.08, down 32.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.08 billion, down 16.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.43 per share and revenue of $19.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33.17% and -19.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.55% higher within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.98, so we one might conclude that Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PXD has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

