Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $213.28, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 5.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $8.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 244.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.78 billion, up 98.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.14 per share and revenue of $26.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +157.47% and +80.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.46.

Meanwhile, PXD's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

