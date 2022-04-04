Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $252.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $5.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 235.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.09 billion, up 108.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.05 per share and revenue of $20.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.37% and +39.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.5% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.65, which means Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.