Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $202.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 8.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $5.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.45 billion, down 11.71% from the year-ago period.

PXD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.82 per share and revenue of $22.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.35% and -8.07%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.69% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.06.

We can also see that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.