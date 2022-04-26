Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $228.69, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 8.64% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.10, up 301.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion, up 136.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.01 per share and revenue of $24.79 billion, which would represent changes of +133.86% and +69.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 28.93% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.25, which means Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PXD has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

