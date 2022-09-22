Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $226.65, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 11.22% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $8.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.67 billion, up 49.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $32.75 per share and revenue of $26.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +146.98% and +80.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.9.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Free Stock Analysis Report



