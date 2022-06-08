Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $283.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 13.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $8.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 236.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.7 billion, up 95.96% from the year-ago period.

PXD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.90 per share and revenue of $26.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +155.66% and +78.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.67% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.15.

Also, we should mention that PXD has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.