Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $222.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 15.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 284.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.71 billion, up 153.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.73% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.24.

Meanwhile, PXD's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

