Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $218.16, changing hands as low as $214.87 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $177.265 per share, with $274.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $215.40. The PXD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
