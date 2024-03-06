Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) reached $240.06, with a +1.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.58%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 4.03% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 4.16% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pioneer Natural Resources will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.06, showcasing a 2.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.29 billion, indicating a 16.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.74 per share and revenue of $21.36 billion, indicating changes of -0.1% and +10.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.42% lower. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pioneer Natural Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.79 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 229, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.