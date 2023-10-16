Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) ended the recent trading session at $248.76, demonstrating a +0.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

The independent oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 6.11% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pioneer Natural Resources will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.42, down 27.54% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.15 billion, indicating a 15.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.35 per share and a revenue of $19.95 billion, signifying shifts of -30.16% and -17.88%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.64% higher. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.12.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

