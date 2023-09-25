Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $225.54, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 4.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $5.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.21 billion, down 14.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.62 per share and revenue of $19.72 billion, which would represent changes of -32.55% and -18.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.15% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.22, so we one might conclude that Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PXD has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PXD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.