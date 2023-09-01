Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $241.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 3.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.08 billion, down 16.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.23 per share and revenue of $19.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33.82% and -20.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.45% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.79.

We can also see that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

