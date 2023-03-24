Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $192.22, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 7.74% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $5.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.41 billion, down 12.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.68 per share and revenue of $22.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.81% and -7.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.17% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pioneer Natural Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.23.

Meanwhile, PXD's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PXD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

