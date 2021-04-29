Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $159.57, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 1.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PXD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, PXD is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, up 10.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.73 per share and revenue of $13.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +554.27% and +94.71%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PXD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.7% higher. PXD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PXD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.73.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

