Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $255.42, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 10.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $6.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 273.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 billion, up 125.58% from the year-ago period.

PXD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.47 per share and revenue of $22.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.71% and +55.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.87% higher within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.39.

We can also see that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PXD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.