Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $204.91, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 14.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $4.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 339.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.79 billion, up 157.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.12, which means Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PXD has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

