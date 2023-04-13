Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $227.92, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 23.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $5.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.28 billion, down 14.51% from the year-ago period.

PXD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.47 per share and revenue of $21.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.77% and -12.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.29% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.63, so we one might conclude that Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PXD's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

