Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $204.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.44% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.33 billion, down 13.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.60 per share and revenue of $21.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.34% and -9.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.76% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.2, so we one might conclude that Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PXD has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PXD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

