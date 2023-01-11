Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $231.60, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 2.82% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $6.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion, up 36.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.22% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.82.

Investors should also note that PXD has a PEG ratio of 1.08 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PXD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

