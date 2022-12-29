Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $226.68, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 4.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $6.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.89 billion, up 36.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.23 per share and revenue of $25.12 billion, which would represent changes of +135.52% and +71.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.

Investors should also note that PXD has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

