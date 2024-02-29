Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the latest trading day at $235.19, indicating a +0.16% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 2.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.88% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.85% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.25, showcasing a 0.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.31 billion, indicating a 16.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $21.27 per share and a revenue of $21.46 billion, indicating changes of +2.46% and +10.82%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.14% downward. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.04 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.31 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, finds itself in the bottom 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.