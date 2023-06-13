Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $201.92, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 2.48% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.9 billion, down 29.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.10 per share and revenue of $19.7 billion, which would represent changes of -30.98% and -18.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.49% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.03.

We can also see that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.