Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $208.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 14.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 15.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $8.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 238.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.78 billion, up 98.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.69 per share and revenue of $26.49 billion, which would represent changes of +154.07% and +80.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.92.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

