Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $223.94, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 18.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 14.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $7.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 186.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.7 billion, up 95.96% from the year-ago period.

PXD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.90 per share and revenue of $26.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +155.66% and +78.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pioneer Natural Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.14.

We can also see that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

