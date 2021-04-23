Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $146.45, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 9.32% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PXD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.48 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.11 per share and revenue of $12.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +516.46% and +90.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PXD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.05% higher. PXD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PXD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.15, so we one might conclude that PXD is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PXD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.