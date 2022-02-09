Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $221.82, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 8.25% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.09, up 282.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.71 billion, up 153.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.36% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.59, so we one might conclude that Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

