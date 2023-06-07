Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $206.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.9 billion, down 29.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.10 per share and revenue of $19.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.98% and -18.89%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.47% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.97.

We can also see that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

