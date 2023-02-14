Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $233.72, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 2.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.83, up 27.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.78 billion, up 33.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.09% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Pioneer Natural Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.97, so we one might conclude that Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PXD's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PXD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

