Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $206.40, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 1.95% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.91 billion, down 28.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.59 per share and revenue of $19.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.65% and -18.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.39% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.43.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

