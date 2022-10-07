Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $256.88, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 9.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $8.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.67 billion, up 49.44% from the year-ago period.

PXD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $32.75 per share and revenue of $26.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +146.98% and +80.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.93, which means Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.