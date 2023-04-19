Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $227.31, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 16.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.90, down 36.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.08 billion, down 17.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.06 per share and revenue of $20.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.11% and -14.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.16% lower within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pioneer Natural Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.76.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PXD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

