Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $229.34, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 0.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Pioneer Natural Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $5.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 223.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.09 billion, up 108.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.36 per share and revenue of $20.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +76.17% and +39.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.54.

Investors should also note that PXD has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

