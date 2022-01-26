Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $212.45, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 15.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Pioneer Natural Resources is projected to report earnings of $4.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 313.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.71 billion, up 153.73% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.1% higher within the past month. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.7.

It is also worth noting that PXD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PXD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

