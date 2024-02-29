Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Declares $1.25 Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 22, 2024.

At the current share price of $234.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.15%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 16.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.98 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.88%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Natural Resources. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXD is 0.51%, an increase of 6.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 230,104K shares. The put/call ratio of PXD is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.20% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Natural Resources is 256.42. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $321.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.20% from its latest reported closing price of 234.81.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources is 14,881MM, a decrease of 23.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,257K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,295K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,661K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares, representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 87.29% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 6,473K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,171K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,155K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 90.47% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 5,840K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

Pioneer Natural Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale, which is part of the Spraberry Trend of the Permian Basin, where the company is the largest acreage holder. The company is organized in Delaware and headquartered in Irving, Texas.

