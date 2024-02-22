News & Insights

Pioneer Natural Resources misses profit estimates on weak oil and gas prices

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 22, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N on Thursday missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on weak oil and gas prices as well as higher production costs while it works to close its purchase by oil major Exxon Mobil XOM.N later this year.

Rival Exxon agreed in October to buy Pioneer in an all-stock deal valued at about $60 billion to bolster its U.S. shale oil production in the Permian Basin. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

Commodity prices stabilized in 2023 after reaching multi-year high in 2022 when Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted the energy markets.

Pioneer saw average realized prices of $78.47 per barrel of oil in the quarter, down about 6% from a year earlier while costs associated with oil and gas production rose about 16%.

Excluding items, the company earned $5.26 per share, missing analysts' estimates of $5.48 per share, according to LSEG data.

