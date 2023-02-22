US Markets
Pioneer Natural Resources, Coterra beat profit estimates on high crude prices

February 22, 2023 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N and Coterra Energy Inc CTRA.N on Wednesday posted better-than-expected profits for the fourth quarter, as crude prices hovered near multi-year highs following OPEC+ production cuts and sanctions on major oil exporter Russia.

The sanctions and OPEC+'s decision to cut output by 2 million barrels per day last year tightened an already-tight energy market, further lifting oil prices.

Despite a slight decline, the global benchmark Brent crude averaged $88.63 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 11% from the same period in 2021.

On an adjusted basis, Coterra earned $1.16 per share, beating Wall Street consensus of $1.10 per share, according to Refinitiv data. Excluding items, Pioneer earned $5.91 per share, above analysts' estimates of $5.77 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Pioneer saw average realized prices of $83.53 per barrel of oil in the reported quarter, up 9.4% from a year earlier, while Coterra's average realized price rose 8.8% to $82.26 per barrel of oil from last year.

