US Markets
PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources considers buying gas explorer Range - Bloomberg News

February 24, 2023 — 03:56 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N is considering an acquisition of smaller U.S. rival Range Resources Corp RRC.N, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are ongoing and there's no certainty the companies will reach an agreement, the report said, adding Texas-based Pioneer seeks further consolidation in the shale industry with the deal.

Range Resources and Pioneer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meanwhile, several energy firms are pulling back on drilling and completing wells this year as natural gas prices have crashed to a quarter of what they were last summer.

U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.Osaid on Wednesday it will drop two rigs in the Haynesville region that covers parts of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana this year, and one rig in Marcellus shale of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXD
RRC
CHK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.