Pioneer Natural Resources Company's (NYSE:PXD) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has had a rough month with its share price down 20%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Pioneer Natural Resources' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pioneer Natural Resources is:

26% = US$6.2b ÷ US$24b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Pioneer Natural Resources' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Pioneer Natural Resources has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 26% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Given the circumstances, the significant 38% net income growth seen by Pioneer Natural Resources over the last five years is not surprising.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

NYSE:PXD Past Earnings Growth September 25th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is PXD fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Pioneer Natural Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Pioneer Natural Resources has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 57%, meaning the company only retains 43% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Pioneer Natural Resources has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 44% over the next three years. However, Pioneer Natural Resources' future ROE is expected to decline to 16% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Pioneer Natural Resources' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

