Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PXD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $168.02, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PXD was $168.02, representing a -4.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.37 and a 119.4% increase over the 52 week low of $76.58.

PXD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). PXD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PXD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 667.56%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pxd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PXD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PXD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 23.34% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of PXD at 7.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.