Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PXD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.9, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PXD was $85.9, representing a -45.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.01 and a 76.68% increase over the 52 week low of $48.62.

PXD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PXD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PXD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -77.71%, compared to an industry average of -38.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PXD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PXD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PXD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

iShares Trust (IEO)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an decrease of -8.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PXD at 6.77%.

