Dividends
PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PXD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.9, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PXD was $85.9, representing a -45.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.01 and a 76.68% increase over the 52 week low of $48.62.

PXD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PXD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PXD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -77.71%, compared to an industry average of -38.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PXD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PXD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PXD as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)
  • Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)
  • First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
  • iShares Trust (IEO)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an decrease of -8.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PXD at 6.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXD

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular