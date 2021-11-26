Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $190.25, the dividend yield is 6.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PXD was $190.25, representing a -3.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $196.64 and a 92.97% increase over the 52 week low of $98.59.

PXD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B). PXD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.54. Zacks Investment Research reports PXD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 712.87%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pxd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PXD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PXD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 16.45% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of PXD at 7.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.