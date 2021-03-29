Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.82% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PXD was $164.81, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $169.49 and a 165.03% increase over the 52 week low of $62.19.

PXD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PXD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.78. Zacks Investment Research reports PXD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 470.67%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PXD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PXD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PXD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares Trust (IEO)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 117.27% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of PXD at 8.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.