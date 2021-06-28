Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $165.17, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PXD was $165.17, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.37 and a 115.68% increase over the 52 week low of $76.58.

PXD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). PXD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports PXD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 621.65%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PXD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PXD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PXD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (PXD)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXD)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (PXD)

iShares Trust (PXD)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (PXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 67.57% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of PXD at 6.73%.

