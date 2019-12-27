Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $152.08, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PXD was $152.08, representing a -14.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $178.22 and a 32.49% increase over the 52 week low of $114.79.

PXD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PXD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.32. Zacks Investment Research reports PXD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 27.47%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PXD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PXD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PXD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

iShares Trust (IEO)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEO with an increase of 13.07% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of PXD at 7.17%.

