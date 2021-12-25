Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Pioneer Natural Resources' shares before the 30th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.62 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Pioneer Natural Resources has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $180.03. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Pioneer Natural Resources has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Pioneer Natural Resources paying out a modest 34% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 43% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Pioneer Natural Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PXD Historic Dividend December 25th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Pioneer Natural Resources's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Pioneer Natural Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 41% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Pioneer Natural Resources for the upcoming dividend? We love that Pioneer Natural Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Pioneer Natural Resources looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Pioneer Natural Resources for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Pioneer Natural Resources has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

