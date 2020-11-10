Pioneer Natural Resources Company Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Investors in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.5% to close at US$88.37 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues beat expectations by 15% to hit US$1.8b, although earnings fell badly short, with Pioneer Natural Resources reported a statutory loss of US$0.12 per share even though the analysts had been forecasting a profit. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:PXD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Pioneer Natural Resources from 20 analysts is for revenues of US$8.74b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 372% to US$4.96. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.55b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.82 in 2021. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved after the latest results, with a nice gain to revenue and a slight bump in earnings per share estimates.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$127, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pioneer Natural Resources at US$162 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Pioneer Natural Resources shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Pioneer Natural Resources' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 14%, compared to a historical growth rate of 24% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Pioneer Natural Resources is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Pioneer Natural Resources' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Pioneer Natural Resources analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Pioneer Natural Resources that you should be aware of.

