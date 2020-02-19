Markets
Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Reveals Gain In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $344 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $324 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.64 billion from $2.68 billion last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $344 Mln. vs. $324 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.06 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.

