Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.48 billion, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $763 million, or $2.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $5.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $5.11 billion from $4.32 billion last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

